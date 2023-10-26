ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a big episode on the volleyball court.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Lindsay Stratton and Piper Hooey. Stratton is a senior standout volleyball player for the Corning Hawks, while Hooey is a senior leader for the Elmira Express. The Overtime crew catches up with both athletes and look into the back and forth battle on the court, between the Hawks and Express this season.

Corning’s Lindsay Stratton talks to the overtime crew about her journey to the Crystal City, her ability to play all positions, what she expects from the Hawks postseason, and more. Stratton’s role with the Hawks has changed over the years, but now more than ever. Following a stellar season, including a STAC West title and a 7 kill, 3 block, 2 ace night against Vestal, Stratton’s senior season came to an unexpected end. On October 16th, Stratton tore her ACL in a matchup with Horseheads, ending her season and wrapping up her playing career with the Hawks. Following the injury, the Corning standout shared a special moment she had on Senior Night with the Overtime crew.

Elmira’s Piper Hooey has been at the heart of the best season recorded by the Express on the volleyball court. Hooey has helped the Express to a 10-4 record and 2nd place finish in the STAC West division. The senior outside and middle hitter turned in several impressive performances this season. Hooey delivered 9 kills and was 13 for 16, with 3 aces against Corning, on September 26th. In October, the outstanding senior rattled off a massive week on the court. In 2 games against Edison and Vestal, Hooey recorded a combined 19 kills. This season, the Express notched regular season sweeps of Corning, Horseheads, Edison, and Binghamton. Once Hooey completes this year’s postseason run with the Express, she will play at the NCAA Division I level. The standout senior recently announced to 18 Sports, her commitment to the Le Moyne volleyball program, for the 2024 season.

Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/