Twin Tiers Overtime – Horsehead Ryan Scott & a look at Twin Tiers Sports Awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Join WETM-TV for the latest edition of Twin Tiers Overtime.

This week’s edition hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss welcome in Horseheads standout athlete, Ryan Scott. Ryan won the coveted Ernie Davis Award in football this past season and will take his talents to Mansfield University to play baseball next year.

Plus, this episode will preview the 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards on Monday, June 28 at 7:30 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Don’t miss Twin Tiers Overtime and make sure to check out any past episodes here on the official Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/18-sports-awards/

