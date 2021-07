ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Twin Tiers Overtime.

On this episode, hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter welcome in Elmira Pioneers pitcher Cam Hill. A standout from Auburn University, Hills discusses his time in Elmira thus far and his love of the game. Make sure to watch the full episode only on mytwintiers.com/sports.

To watch full episodes of Twin Tiers Overtime, visit their show’s page below.