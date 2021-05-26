Twin Tiers Overtime preview – Corning CC softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime returns this week.

A special sports talk show dedicated to the region, hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter welcome Corning Community College softball coach Stacy Johnson and members of the team. The Lady Barons will prepare to play Suffolk County on Thursday in the NJCAA College World Series in Syracuse at 1 pm.

To get you ready for the action and the show, we give you a special preview of what to expect. You can watch Twin Tiers Overtime Thursday night at 7:30 pm only on mytwintiers.com/sports. And, you can watch any previous episodes of Twin Tiers Overtime exclusively at https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/ anytime and anywhere.