Twin Tiers Overtime preview – Ryan Scott

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another episode of Twin Tiers Overtime the talk show.

Hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter of WETM-TV welcome special guest Horseheads Ryan Scott on this edition. The show airs exclusively on mytwintiers.com/sports Thursday night at 7:30 pm. Scott, along with Nuss and Ketter, breakdown the next steps of Ryan’s journey to Mansfield University baseball next year.

The episode will also focus on the 5th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards which is coming up this Monday at 7:30 pm also on mytwintiers.com/sports.

Here’s a special preview with Scott and don’t miss this week’s special conversation. And, for every past episode of Twin Tiers Overtime visit https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/