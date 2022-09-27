ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime returns with a special mini-episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome back, BKFC fighter, professional kickboxer and MMA fighter Matt Phillips to announce his next bout in the octagon. Known as Matt “Baby Face” in the cage, the Elmira native has continued to climb the BKFC rankings following two wins and is 3-0 as a kickboxer.

Phillips will return to Gladius Fights on November 19th at The L in Horseheads for a main event match up. Phillips does not know who his opponent is at this time, but he promises a big match and a stacked card, full of local talent and world renowned fighters.

The twenty-five year old fighter tells the guys that he is excited to return to a promotion where he got his start and fight at home. Phillips added that he is able to continue to fight in multiple promotions thanks to flexibility provided in his BKFC contract.

The 2-0 lightweight contender and unbeaten Gladius Fights combatant will look to get another win following a successful outing against Manny Moreira in Salamanca, New York’s Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort. Phillips defeated Moreira by unanimous decision 50-44, which earned him the fifth place ranking in the BKFC’s lightweight division.

Phillips made his BKFC debut in 2021 at the Seneca Allegany Casino and Resort with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene, which amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Instagram page.

The Overtime crew also wish Phillips a Happy Birthday, as he joins the guys on the show for the fourth time!

Twin Tiers Overtime and 18 Sports will continue to provide updates on Phillips and the details on his upcoming fight over the next few months!

Take a look back at Matt “Baby Face” Phillips’ previous accomplishment in BKFC here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/elmira-native-matt-phillips-breaks-the-top-five-in-bare-knuckle-fighting-ranks/.

