Twin Tiers Overtime – Special Edition Matt Phillips fight announcement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back for a special episode!
Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome back, professional kickboxer and MMA fighter Matt Phillips, who announces his next fight! Phillips will return to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship octagon on March 12th to take on Manuel Moreira. Best known as Matt “Baby Face” Phillips in the octagon, the Elmira native looks to continue his success in the same building in which he won his last fight.
In his first fight, Phillips debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in the first round, at the Seneca Allegheny Casino Resort. Phillips’ win earned knockout of the night and amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Instagram page.
As for his opponent in March, Phillips says Moreira is a true fighter.
“His last fight he took on two or three days notice and did well,” said Phillips. “I am excited to compete against him.”
Phillips also tells the Overtime crew about his recent training and signing with Dodge Sports UFC & MMA Management team.
Stick with 18 Sports on air and online for the latest on Phillips and his chase for gold in the octagon.
Watch Episode 16 of Twin Tiers Overtime, when Matt Phillips joined the guys to discuss his career and upbringing in Elmira: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/twin-tiers-overtime-episode-16-mma-fighter-and-elmira-native-matt-phillips/ .
Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/