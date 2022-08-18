WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime hits the race track for a special episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they return to Watkins Glen International for their 30th episode and 2022 Watkins Glen Special. The Overtime crew dives deep into each racing series taking to the twists and turns at Watkins Glen.

Hear from several NASCAR drivers including Cup Series winners at WGI; Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr and more. The drivers tell the Overtime crew about various topics relating to the 2022 season and the importance of this year’s race weekend at Watkins Glen.

In addition to Cup Series, ARCA, and Xfinity race previews, the guys get you set for the weekend with a lap around Watkins Glen International with Aric Almirola, a preview of the new NextGen Car in the Cup Series which includes several of NASCAR’s top stars, plus a look at Team Trackhouse’s “Project 91” debut with Formula 1 Champion Kimi Raikkonen, Trackhouse owner Justin Marks, and driver Ross Chastain.

18 Sports will have additional coverage of NASCAR’s return to Watkins Glen with The Glen All-Access. The annual 18 Sports staple returns Friday at 7:30 p.m. on WETM-TV.

The on track racing action is as follows:

ARCA Menards Series – General Tire Delivers 100, Friday at 6 p.m. on FS1

Xfinity Series – SUNOCO Go Rewards 200, Saturday at 3 p.m. on USA Network

Cup Series – Go Bowling at The Glen, Sunday at 3 p.m. on USA Network

