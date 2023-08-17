ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back at the track with their 2023 Watkins Glen Special.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they kick off the 18 Sports coverage of NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International. The Overtime crew comes to you from the track and has previews for all three NASCAR series. In addition, special stories on the 75th Anniversary of NASCAR, 2014 Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick, A lap around the track with Aric Almirola, and more.

Twin Tiers Overtime’s special is not the end of the race weekend coverage. The 18 Sports team will bring you even more on the big weekend with The Glen All-Access NASCAR Special. The Glen All-Access airs Friday night at 6 p.m. on WETM TV. 18 Sports will have more on the races throughout the weekend with NASCAR focused sportscasts on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/