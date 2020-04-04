4-year-old and teacher have a social distancing hot-dog lunch

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Social distancing is hitting some of us hard, and hitting 4-year-old Tyler harder than ever. He’s been missing his preschool teacher, so his parents sent her a video clip of their son asking her to, “come over at this house to have a hot-dog.”

When pre-k teacher, Jackie Pryslak got the video made by his parents, she said she cried from the heartfelt clip. She says things like this are why she’s taught for 26 years and continues to pursue her passion.

“So I’m talking to him in a window and then I went up on his porch and I was sitting kind of sitting on the porch and he was inside,” said Pryslak.

They made sure to social distance from each other. With just a pane of glass between them, the two shared a hot-dog lunch. Seeing his teacher made Tyler very happy.

“Ms. Prysner, thank you for coming and having a hot-dog, I love you. You made my day!” said Tyler.