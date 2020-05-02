5-year-old girl celebrates birthday at Elmira High School

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Peyton Spicer of Elmira celebrated her fifth birthday today at Elmira High School.

Friends and family came and surprised her with decorated cars.

Original cars decorated with unicorns to stuffed animals drove by, and of course, everyone brought presents for the birthday girl.

Her mother said it took about a week to set up and she brought cupcakes to celebrate.

As cars parked in the parking lot, each and every person came out to sing happy birthday.

From all of us here at 18 news – Happy birthday Peyton!