8-year-old’s carnival-themed indoor birthday surprise

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — One local family surprised their daughter with a carnival right inside her house for her eighth birthday on Sunday.

They had all the things an outdoor carnival would have: cotton candy, face painting, and festive games.





From Amanda Wylie

Horseheads residents, Amanda and Jon Wylie, surprised their daughter, Norah with this creative idea that Amanda came up with.

She and her husband got to work to build everything for Norah.

Norah was able to play Skeetball and Gone Fishin’ all in the comfort of her own home for her birthday.



From Amanda Wylie

She also had the chance to win prizes like a huge stuffed teddy bear.

From Amanda Wylie

“I don’t think she really knew what to say, she walked out and she just ‘Oh my gosh’ ‘Oh my gosh’, and then she goes, ‘Did you build all this?” said Amanda. “And then she just says, ‘I love you guys’.”

Amanda said the project took her and her husband a total of a week to finish. She wants to remind families that even though everyone’s stuck at home, it doesn’t take much to have fun together.

She hopes their indoor carnival party idea sparks some creativity within other families and brings joy to them during this hard time.