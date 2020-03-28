A Pine City musician has a virtual performance to raise funds

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – A local man is raising money for local restaurant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pat Comstock raised over $1,200 for the staff of Champions Sports Grille last week, and he hopes to hit his goal of $1,000 again this evening.

He’s fundraising for the workers of Zach’s Grill during his Facebook live performance, and here’s a link to his personal Facebook page if you’d like to tune in.

Comstock believes about $200 went into the pockets of the restaurant workers from his last week’s fundraising.

“Tonight we’re doing a live Facebook show at 8 o’clock and we’re benefitting Zach’s Bar and Grill, it’s in Pine City,” said Comstock.

He wanted to give back to the restaurants that have been good to him in the past.

“It’s our community it’s these local businesses, I’ve performed in the area.,” said Comstock. “I’ve played at Zach’s a lot and it’s kind of a way for me to give back to them for being so kind to me.”

A typically easygoing guy, Comstock reveals that the pandemic has hit home for him and his wife.

“We kind of came into this situation freaking out like alright I got to make sure my bills are paid,” said Comstock. “Keep the lights on in the house keep the mortgage paid.”

As a newly-wed couple, they’ve learned to have an emergency fund after experiencing hardships and lay-offs during the coronavirus crisis.

“For us, living paycheck to paycheck, which we do,” said Comstock. It’s opened our eyes a little bit on how we’re going to spend our money maybe we don’t need those two pairs of shows, maybe just get one and save the other.”

Out of their four incomes, his wife lost both of hers one being a restaurant job from this pandemic. Wanting to give back, Comstock started his Facebook performances.

“Well tonight I want to raise, our goals 1000 bucks,” said Comstock.

For those going through a hard time during the pandemic, he wants to share this message.

“We still gotta carry on some way, and keep the music going because music’s good for the soul,” said Comstock.