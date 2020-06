WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Animal Care Sanctuary in Wellsboro put out a call for donations and Tide responded with a big offer.

The no-kill shelter received three washing machines and three dryers, as well as a years supply of Tide detergent.

The shelter shared the video on Facebook saying that every day is laundry day there and that they’re grateful for the donation.