Arc of Chemung-Schuyler receives COVID-19 vaccine

(WETM) – The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler has started to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of phase one of the Governor’s vaccine rollout plan.

On Friday the organization shared photos of the vaccine being administered.

Staff and residents at New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities facilities are among the first to receive the vaccine in New York.

The full list of those New Yorkers to receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1 include:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Nursing home residents and staff

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD and OMH (Office of Mental Health) facilities

Staff and residents at New York State OASAS (Office of Addiction Services and Supports) facilities

Urgent Care Center employees

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

There’s no timetable for the next phase of residents to begin receiving their first dose, or for those who receive one dose to receive their second.