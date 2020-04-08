Arnot nurse makes autism awareness masks for coworkers and family

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local nurse is making puzzle-themed masks for autism awareness month.

Barbara O’Connell, a prescription nurse at Arnot Medical Services made over 100 masks.

Her sister-in-law said she’s stayed up many nights to get them done. She said her son has autism and asthma so she’s very thankful that O’Connell made her family face masks.

Not only has O’Connell made masks for her family, she also made them for her coworkers at Arnot Medical Services.

“I’ve actually been with Arnot for 20 years,” said O’Connell. “I’ve been a prescription nurse at the Horseheads office for 19 of those. I just did it more or less for donating to the hospital because of need but more so too for my coworkers when we have a limited amount of masks.”

She makes the masks with a pocket on the inside so healthcare workers can put their N95 mask on the inside. Instead of having elastic bands, the masks tie on the sides so they don’t wear on the ears as much. Plus she made them molded and fitted for the nose area.

O’Connell just wants to remind everyone to stick to the social distancing guidelines for a faster recovery from the virus.