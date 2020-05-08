Athens Area School District planning for in-person graduation

ATHENS, Pa (WETM) – The Athens Area School District is planning for an in-person graduation ceremony on Alumni Field on June 6, 2020.
The district announced the plan after working with members of the senior class.
WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.
ATHENS, Pa (WETM) – The Athens Area School District is planning for an in-person graduation ceremony on Alumni Field on June 6, 2020.
The district announced the plan after working with members of the senior class.