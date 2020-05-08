Athens Area School District planning for in-person graduation

Twin Tiers Strong

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

ATHENS, Pa (WETM) – The Athens Area School District is planning for an in-person graduation ceremony on Alumni Field on June 6, 2020.

The district announced the plan after working with members of the senior class.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now