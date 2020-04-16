1  of  2
Breaking News
Steuben County confirms 5 new cases, 176 total NY PAUSE extended until May 15
Live Now
The White House Coronavirus Task Force provides an update on COVID-19

Bath Police Chief is grateful for support but asks locals to help others

Twin Tiers Strong

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

BATH, NY (WETM)- A trend circulating police officer’s social media pages urge people to support their community. Bath Chief of Police Chad Mullen read the message and knew that he had to post it himself.

The post says:

“I am a Police Officer

Thank you for your generosity, however to be honest, I don’t need free pizza or free cups of coffee. I don’t need a Law Enforcement discount or to be first in line at Costco or Walmart.

As much as I greatly appreciate the gesture, please – please – please offer a free cup of coffee or pizza to the families who are struggling to feed their children, and the older generation and the self employed and to anyone else who is suffering financially from Covid-19.

I’m fortunate to still have a job and not laid off or losing my income. I am truly blessed to be able to go to work each day to serve and protect you, my fellow citizens, neighbors and friends.

To my fellow Police Officers and Law Enforcement Officers, please join me and copy and paste to support our communities and friends!

Copied from a brother Police Officer.”

Mullan encourages people to give to their local charities or neighbors who need help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator