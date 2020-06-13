Bath VA organizes parade to celebrate veterans

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath VA Community Living Center is bringing smiles to veterans today with a car parade.

The CLC team organized a car parade to celebrate and encourage veterans during this difficult time. Loved ones were reunited with veterans that endured physical separation during the COVID-19 pandemic.





From Adam Lyon

The VA firetruck lead the parade with about 60 vehicles filled with friends and family following.

One retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant, Charles Garber, 87, said it brought him joy seeing the parade.

“Started in 1963 and I retired in 1984,” said Garber. “I thought the parade was terrific. I saw people waving at me saying, ‘Hi Charles,’. It made me feel great.”

His favorite part was seeing the horses, since he didn’t expect that.

Some parade goers had signs to thank the veterans for their service. While others waved, ‘We miss you’ signs for their grandparents.