Be the One Steuben: Local nonprofit turns to businesses to lift spirits of students

Twin Tiers Strong

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

ADDISON, NY (WETM) Be the One Steuben is a local nonprofit, and they are making it their mission to lift the spirits of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Be the one Steuben encourages people to support one another through random acts of kindness. They are currently asking local businesses and homeowners to support schools and local homecoming celebrations by decorating their storefronts and porches with their area’s school colors and mascots.

“Everybody down this time around with the COVID uptick,” said June Crandall, President The Be the One Steuben Steering Committee. We noticed that it seems to be affecting people a little more this time around, so we want people to create visual reminders that we are here for everybody, especially for our schools, let those kids know that the community supports them, show them that we still have school pride.”

They’ve started their initiative in Addison and are hoping other cities and towns will join in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now