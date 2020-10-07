Be the One Steuben: Local nonprofit turns to businesses to lift spirits of students

ADDISON, NY (WETM) Be the One Steuben is a local nonprofit, and they are making it their mission to lift the spirits of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Be the one Steuben encourages people to support one another through random acts of kindness. They are currently asking local businesses and homeowners to support schools and local homecoming celebrations by decorating their storefronts and porches with their area’s school colors and mascots.

“Everybody down this time around with the COVID uptick,” said June Crandall, President The Be the One Steuben Steering Committee. We noticed that it seems to be affecting people a little more this time around, so we want people to create visual reminders that we are here for everybody, especially for our schools, let those kids know that the community supports them, show them that we still have school pride.”

They’ve started their initiative in Addison and are hoping other cities and towns will join in.