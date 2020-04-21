Bison tours now available to get you out of the house while staying safe

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SAVONA, NY (WETM) -The stay at home order has been in place for almost a month now, and people are getting bored at home. So mud creek bison ranch found a creative way to entertain the community.

“We were getting so many calls from people just asking if they can come is and drive is and look at animals,” said Co-owner of Mud Creek Bison Ranch Michael Comstock.”We decided to open it up so that they could drive through, stay safe in their vehicles and still get a look at three-hundred-bison.”

The tours are free to the public with the option to give a donation at the end.

“We feel until the Coronavirus is over people just don’t have the money so it is free to the public and all we ask is stay in your cars and enjoy it,” said Comstock.

They have plans to expand the experience for their visitors.

“We do have a F-M station recorder coming in and there will be a loop, it will be educational for the kids and stuff at the end of the month,” said Comstock.

Many people have already visited the ranch, sometime driving through twice in one day.

“We get roughly eighty, fifty to one-hundred cars a day that come through and they are able to buy bison meat and everybody has a smile with they leave,” Comstock shared.