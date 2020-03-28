Bloss Holiday Market has social distancing instructions for customers

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Bloss Holiday Market in Pennsylvania has visual guidelines of social distancing on their floors.







From Melanie Shaut

The red dots are used to help customers visualize how far to stand from one another.

It’s only day 2 of having the instructions on the floor and one of the owners, Melanie Shaut, said they’ve had a few customers already following them.

“We wanted to try and help people think about social distancing when they come into the store because it’s been really busy and when they’re in the store, and they’re thinking, ‘I need to get everything that I need for my family,’ but then the distancing between customers isn’t happening,” said Melanie Shaut.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the other owner, Ryan Shaut, said they’ve been getting more customers at their market.

He said they’ve been getting double the normal volume.

However, they want to make sure customers are practicing social distancing even with the heavier flow of patrons.