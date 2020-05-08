Blossburg Together: Local community rallies to support one another

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Blossburg Together is more than a catchphrase thrown on t-shirts and shared as a hashtag on Facebook. It’s the culmination of years of being a good neighbor in one of the Northern Tier’s smallest communities with everyone coming together to help once another and support smaller businesses.

“In any rural area, in any small town they’ve tried hard to fill empty storefronts and to keep things local… we’ve worked as hard as possible to do this,” said Mayor Shane Nickerson. “Then (COVID-19) happens and it all shuts down. And those businesses, they’re hanging on by a thread to begin with and then going through something like this is devastating.”

As part of the “yellow phase” outlined by Governor Wolf, only car dealerships, real estate, child care, construction, and retail stores can reopen. It still leaves some of the larger businesses in the area such as theaters, restaurants, and barbershops in the dark.

“As you can imagine running like a movie theater in a small town or trying to be a barber in a small town, it’s not like you’re, you are working day to day paycheck to paycheck. So it’s tough, it’s tough but we’re grateful where we are at but we’re not where we want to be yet.”

The economic impact in Blossburg has led to a rise in visits to the food pantry, which has seen about 10 times the typical number of visitors.

Through the Blossburg Together Facebook page has helped make sure those shelves remain in stock.

When the need for masks arose, “every sewing machine in Blossburg was up and running and making masks for everyone,” and thousands of masks were made.

Through the Facebook group, the community is also spreading important information and keeping everyone connected with one another while maintaining social distancing.

“It’s not just a virus that attacks our lungs or our health, there was also an outbreak of loneliness and fear. And that was probably, actually definitely, more damaging here than the actual virus.” To help combat that loneliness, students made cards for elderly residents who couldn’t go outside.

“Blossburg is a special place, we come together with a quickness,” said Nickerson.

For more on how to help you can visit the Borough’s website or the Facebook group.