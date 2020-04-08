Car parade for families facing cabin fever

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – If your family is starting to feel the cabin fever, you can participate in a drive-by Uniting Through Social Distancing parade in Corning this Saturday at 12 p.m.

Families are asked to decorate their cars in different themes for the parade and to bring signs too.

The event coordinators, locals Jen and Bobby Morse said to meet them at Corning-Painted Post Small Fry Football Fields on Canada Rd. in Painted Post at 11:30 a.m. sharp before the start of the parade.

They plan on leaving at 12 p.m. to go through all the areas of those affected the most from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kind of go through the elderly residential areas, pass some of the grocery stores, and the first responders,” said Jen. “We would like end up finishing at Guthrie Corning Hospital. We want a lot of to be able to watch and see that there is light out there. Let everybody know we’re all in this together and we will get through this.”

Families will be driving about four miles for the whole duration of the parade, but the route is yet to be determined. Possible participants can keep an eye on their Facebook page to see when the route is posted.

However, the Morses want to emphasize that they want to stick to COVID-19 guidelines even though everyone will be in their cars. They ask that if anyone’s feeling under the weather that she should stay home.