Catholic Charities: New hours at Samaritan Center, donations still needed

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

(WETM) – Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties has new hours at their Samaritan Center and are still accepting donations.

Their offices and pantries will also be closed on Good Friday.

Samaritan Center Food Pantry

380 S. Main St, Elmira

607-734-4898

Call for needs other than food.

Pick up food during regular pantry hours at the side door (facing Mt. Zoar)

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 am – noon, & 1 pm – 3:30 pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 1 pm – 3 pm

(call 607-734-4898 if you have needs other than food OR have an emergency need for food outside of regular pantry hours)

Pantry Closed for Walk-Ins.

Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry

112 10th St, Watkins Glen

607-535-2815

Call for needs other than food.

Pick up food during pantry hours at the pantry door

Hours: Tuesday, Friday: 9 am – 2 pm

Thursday: Noon – 4 pm

Pantry Closed for Walk-Ins.

Elmira Community Kitchen

Serving FREE TAKE OUT Meals available at the door.

Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays:

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

No Easter Dinner. No meal on the last Saturday of the month.

160 High Street, Elmira (in Saints Peter & Paul Church Community Center, near St. Joseph’s Hospital)

First Step Victim Services

Serving all victims of crime, domestic violence, human trafficking

607-535-2050, ext. 207 – leave a message for Staff

607-742-9629 – text/call our hotline for immediate needs (for emergencies call 911)

Office Closed for Walk-Ins.

Homeless Services/Homeless Shelter

Call 607-732-5954 for more information at any time, or come directly 605 College Ave, Elmira.

Housing/Eviction Questions

Call 607-734-4898 and leave a message for our Staff.

Our Samaritan Center Office is Closed for Walk-Ins.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of food or cleaning supplies, should call the Pantries before stopping by and arrangements will be made with Staff for drop-off. Donations may also be ordered and shipped to us via RightGift, while monetary donations may be mailed to Catholic Charities, 215 E Church St, Elmira, NY 14901 or made online at cs-cc.org (click on COVID-19 Donations).

Anyone in need of services is asked to call the Chemung Office at 607-734-9784 to receive a directory of Staff. In Schuyler County, call 607-535-2050 for a Staff Directory. Emails may also be sent via the Catholic Charities’ website at cs-cc.org.

For those in need of food, they may come to the Food Pantries during regular Pantry Hours.