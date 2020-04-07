Cayuga Health staff depart for New York City to assist with COVID-19 care

1  of  2
WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Cayuga Health filled two Cornell Campus-to-Campus buses with doctors, nurses and other professional staff on a medical mission to assist with the NYC COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to be sending such outstanding medical professionals and true ‘Healthcare Heroes’ to assist hard hit New York City in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic,”states Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health. “We are encouraging our community to hold up signs and cheer on our professionals as they head into the epicenter. Special thanks to President Pollack and Cornell University for providing the transportation of our teams.”

“These volunteers, and all of the health care workers at the forefront of this pandemic, are acting with courage and compassion in a situation that is both unprecedented and incredibly challenging,” said Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack. “Together with our essential workers, like police, firefighters, facilities workers, food and grocery workers and others, they deserve every support we can offer them as they help to meet the critical human needs in this crisis.”  

