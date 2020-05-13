CCE of Schuyler County distributes hand sanitizer to local farmers

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County offered a drive-by hand sanitizer and mask pick-up on May 12 for farms with numerous employees or contact with the public.

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County (CCE) held a Sanitizer Pick-Up event for 30 local farms in Schuyler County on Wednesday.

“We want to help farmers continue their work safely and be able to sell their products safely,” said Phil Cherry, Executive Director of CCE Schuyler. “We targeted our outreach to farms which we knew met the criteria of many employees or interaction with the public. We also reached out to members of the Finger Lakes Grape Program and farms participating in the Harvest Schuyler initiative.”

CCE was provided with 60 one-gallon containers, 30 dispensers, and was also able to obtain 5,000 washable, reusable face coverings and distributed those to farms as well.

Another shipment of sanitizer is expected in the coming weeks and any Schuyler County farm which did not obtain any supplies should contact rlo28@cornell.edu.