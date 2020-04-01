Chemung County launches Business Recovery Unit for businesses impacted by COVID-19

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has organized a unit of local business and government leaders to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, the Chemung County Business Recovery Unit will strive for the following goals and objectives:

An outreach initiative to local businesses advising them of the types of assistance currently being offered

Provide guidance in applying for various grants and loans offered at the state and federal government

Assist businesses on ideas moving to an online E-Commerce platform

Provide assistance involving how to access various state and federal resources

Local businesses can email businessrecovery@chemungcountyny.gov and fill out this survey.

Members of the recovery unit include Jeff Kenefick, Chairman of the Board of the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Streeter, Chairman of the Board for Southern Tier Economic Growth, and Joe Roman, President of STEG and Executive Director of the Chemung County IDA.

The unit will be led by Chemung County Deputy Executive David Sheen.