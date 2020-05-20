Chemung County Library District planning new book takeout/drop-off procedures

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Library District will begin curbside book pickup on Monday, June 29 while the library remains closed.

Those who would like to check out an item can put it on hold online and schedule a pickup time.

Those without internet will receive a call from the library to schedule a time, and pickups will be scheduled in 15 minute blocks to limit the number of people arriving at once.

On July 1 the library will start accepting returns, including those items that were checked out before the library closed. Ron Shaw, Director of the Chemung County Library District, says there will be no fines for people with overdue items due to the pandemic.

“We’re asking that they still hold on to the materials and starting June 15 we’ll open up our book drops, so people can start returning materials.”

Shaw says libraries are part of the final reopening phase in Governor Cuomo’s four-part plan.