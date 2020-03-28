Chemung County restaurants and bars lending a helping hand

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After restaurants and bars across New York were required to temporarily stop all dine-in services due to the coronavirus, some local businesses are now looking to support the community during this time of need.

Eateries across Chemung County are donating products, space and time with the intent to provide a daily meal to adults not receiving the boxed lunches provided by the area school districts.

There are currently seven different restaurants, bars and eateries involved with the Elmira Restaurant Collaboration:

Hamilton Meats | Pine City

Rye Bar and Restaurant | Elmira

Teall’s Tavern | Elmira

The Sauce Boss | Horseheads

Turtle Leaf Cafe | Elmira

Finger Lakes House | Elmira

ILL Eagle Taphouse | Elmira

With the help of The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler, each listed business is working to provide a daily meal to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or people who have limited means to food and transportation.

The businesses are currently producing 27 lunches a day, helping over 20 families. In a Facebook post about the collaboration, Nolan Buss, the owner of Teall’s Tavern, said they would love to increase it to 27 breakfasts, as well.

“The need out there is great, but we know you guys are going to rise to the occasion and we’re going to continue to serve this community, no matter what’s going on,” said Buss in the Facebook video. “We believe in this community, we love this community, and we know you guys do, too. We appreciate you guys. Let’s keep moving forward.”

The businesses are also asking community members to make a contribution to support the purchasing of ingredients for the meals they are providing. If you would like to donate, checks or cash are accepted at any location, or you can donate via PayPal at Paypal.me/elmiraRC.