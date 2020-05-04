CMOG, Lockheed Martin donate PPE to Guthrie

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Lockheed Martin and the Corning Museum of Glass have each donated various pieces of personal protection equipment to Guthrie during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockheed Martin’s Vice President and Owego General Manager, A. Hamid Salim remarked, “We appreciate the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals responding to the pandemic. Lockheed Martin is proud to do our part to assist our communities and our country during this period of national crisis. We are pleased that these donations to Guthrie will enable their teams to better serve our community during the global fight against COVID-19.”

The Corning Museum of Glass, a museum dedicated to the art, history and science of glass, also stepped up and was eager to help Guthrie.

“Our Pandemic Plan called for a stockpile of PPE to protect staff,” said Bill Gilbert, Sr. Manager of Environment, Health and Safety for The Corning Museum of Glass. “Since our staff is now working at home, Karol Wight (President and Executive Director) asked if we could support our local health care providers with this surplus of equipment. We were able to donate 2,000 masks, 1,000 gloves, and some safety glasses. In addition, one staff member asked about using his personal 3D printer to make face shields. This request turned into a coordinated effort by a small group to utilize both personal equipment and equipment from our studio to 3D print this vital PPE. We’re very happy that we can do something that helps in a small way.”