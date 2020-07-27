Community Food Distribution in Hornell, volunteers needed

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier will be holding a Drive-Thru Community Food Distribution at Hornell High School on Wednesday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to distribute food and must meet the following requirements:

Volunteer work involves physical labor including packing food into bags, carrying food and lifting boxes. Dress for the weather. Wear comfortable clothes and close-toed shoes .

. Volunteers should be low-risk, healthy, age 16-65 years old.

Volunteers are to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before the start of each volunteer shift and after.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. If you touch your eyes, nose and mouth, please wash your hands with soap and water before returning to work.

Stay home if you are unwell and showing any of the symptoms of COVID-19, including mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Practice social distancing – no shaking hands, high fives, and no hugging.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discard the tissue in the trash and wash your hands. Please wash your hands with soap and water before returning to work.

For the protection of our staff and volunteers, if you have traveled to one of the 18 states that have been identified with significant rates of transmission of COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution and food safety concerns, we ask that you not volunteer with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at this time. You may volunteer at the Food Bank after the 14 days have passed symptom-free.

If you have any of the symptoms identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please let us know and leave the premises immediately. If you start feeling sick during your volunteer shift, please let us know and leave the building immediately.

The Food Bank is also in need of donations, which can be made by visiting www.foodbankst.org and donating online.