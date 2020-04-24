Corning Community College nurses amid COVID-19

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Earlier this week Governor Andrew Cuomo announces that he is working with SUNY and CUNY schools to recruit medical students to become tracers, with the goal of tracing all the contacts of anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus.

The Corning Community College nursing program is not sending their students. They feel that it’s best for the local community to keep their students on track to graduate.

“So we thought our students would be better served finishing out the program,” said Director Nurse Education SUNY CCC, Krystal Jubilee. ‘They are actually entering their last week of classes and they will be going into their nursing board review before they take their licenser exam in a week. Just preparing our students more academically would serve better once they graduate.”

Two faculty members did decide to help with the efforts of battling COVID-19 in New York City. Nurse Marcia Bratti is currently in Brooklyn and has been communicating with her colleagues about her experience.

“She has been keeping us updated about what is going on and how ill patient and patients are on a ventilator but the need was there,” Jubilee said. “She felt that the need was there and that she wanted to be there to represent our field of nursing and to care for patients in New York State.”