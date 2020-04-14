Corning Credit Union continuing service for members, community

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Corning Credit Union is continuing to offer services to its members as well as contributing to charitable causes across the Twin Tiers.

“Especially in difficult times, we look for ways to help both individual members and our community as a whole – because we know we’re stronger together and that’s how we’ll get through this,” said Stephanie Carl, Director of Marketing & Digital Experience at Corning Credit Union.

For their existing members, CCU is offering their Stronger Together Emergency Relief Loan of $500 to $2,500 with no interest and no payments for the first three months, then 1.99% APR for up to 24 months.

“This is one option for you, but there are a number of other SBA (Small Business Administration) program offers that are out there currently,” said Carl, such as the Paycheck Protection Program. Thus far the credit union has helped secure about $15 million in PPP loans for small businesses.

CCU recommends that members contact them to determine which programs are best for them.

CCU is also offering payment relief, increased ATM withdraw limits, waiving certain fees, and keeping their drive-thru’s open for members.

The credit union has also continued to help local charities and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

On Friday they donated $20,000 to four local charities (Catholic Charities, Chemung County Meals on Wheels, Corning Meals on Wheels, Food Bank of the Southern Tier) to help fight food scarcity in the Twin Tiers.

“We were hearing that food scarcity was one of those things that we really needed to address in our community.”

Corning Credit Union also matched $50,000 in gift cards purchased through the Corning Gaffer District’s “Buy Now, Shop Later” program. Their donation came after Corning Enterprises matched $100,000 in donations through the Gaffer District’s program.

“Over the course of a week we had about $300,000 that was pushed out into downtown Corning businesses.:

Carl says the credit union is monitoring how they can continue to help in the community and that they appreciate how supportive their members have been.

“Our members have just been incredible, very supportive. We know there’s been a ton of change with how we do things, so we just wanted to thank everyone for their understanding and their patience as we all kind of navigate this new environment together.”