Corning Inc. donating supplies to help COVID-19 response

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Life Sciences division is donating supplies to New York State to help combat the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the Empire State.

The company will be donating 60,000 Falcon 15mL centrifuge tubes and 40,000 Corning 3mL cryogenic vials to the New York State Laboratory. Additionally, working closely with the Department of Health, Corning has prioritized and expedited shipments of key laboratory consumable products used for COVID-19 applications to support testing efforts taking place at the New York State Laboratory.

For more than 100 years, our life sciences technologies have played a key role in enabling scientists to make medical breakthroughs and developing medicines that help us live longer, healthier lives. As a worldwide leader in laboratory consumables and benchtop equipment, the division is fully committed to serving the scientific research and bioprocessing communities as they continue their essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corning Inc.

The Governor’s Office has asked the community and local businesses to help make masks for medical professionals and first responders, as well as loan supplies that could be used to help fight the pandemic.