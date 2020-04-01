Corning Inc. establishes COVID-19 Unity Response Fund

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Incorporated Foundation announced on Wednesday the establishment of a COVID-19 Unity Response Fund.

This initial $325,000 fund will help meet pressing community needs related to COVID-19 and is open for grant applications from Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler county nonprofit human services agencies.

The Fund is accepting proposals for grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 from nonprofit organizations that have projects in place that will be operational immediately after funding is awarded, focus on the immediate response to issues caused by the pandemic, and serve Chemung, Schuyler, or Steuben counties.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning April 1. Organizations will be notified of awards seven days after submission. The Fund will be administered by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes. Agencies can apply for funding and individuals or organizations can donate by visiting: www.communityfund.org/covid-19.

Individual and organizational donations are welcomed to help the fund grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is in partnership with the United Way of the Southern Tier, the Triangle Fund (in honor of Amory “Amo” Houghton Jr.), and the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes to support organizations that provide vital human services across the tri-county region during this public health crisis.

“This fund will be instrumental in quickly responding to the needs in this region by supporting the efforts of human services nonprofit organizations on the frontline of fighting COVID-19,” said Andrea Lynch, president of the Corning Incorporated Foundation. “The COVID-19 Unity Response Fund focuses on supplying basic needs, supporting vulnerable populations, and easing burdens on essential workers.”

“During this unprecedented time, it’s important to remember we are not alone – we are one community, united and strong,” said Wendell Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Corning Incorporated. “The Corning community is no stranger to adversity, and I am confident we will come together, like we have done countless times before, to overcome this latest challenge.”