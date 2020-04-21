Corning-Painted Post delivers meals to students

Breaking News
WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

CORNING, NY (WETM) Students from Corning-Painted Post (CPP) school district will now have meals delivered to their homes. A move made to keep both the staff and families safe.

This is a shift from the pick-up model that CPP rolled out to ensure students continue to receive their meals while they were not physically attending classes.

“It’s much safer than what we’d been doing,” said Assistant Superintendent of school operations,Bill Pierce. “Because it has taken the interaction piece right out of this and the social distancing is really being enforced because you are just not having that kind of contact at the hubs because the people come to pick up their food.”

Five days worth of breakfast and lunches will be delivered once a week to each students home

“It is also allowed us to have a very creative and diverse menu because now we can give them five-days worth, and a lot of the items are frozen for lunch.”

Four-hundred meals are being delivered in small school buses and vans to a pre-determined locating coordinated between the CCP staff and the parents or guardian.

