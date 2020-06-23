Corning Salvation Army’s “Fill the Gap” campaign looking to raise $25,000

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Corning Salvation Army has set a goal of $25,000 for its “Fill the Gap” fundraiser campaign, which runs from now until July 31, 2020.

“As New York is reopening, we expect a significant increase in emergency assistance for low-wage employees who have been temporarily laid off due to the Coronavirus for things like rent, mortgage, utilities, food assistance and childcare,” said Captain Wanda Rivera.

Donations made to the Corning Salvation Army stay in Steuben County and enable The Corning Salvation Army to support families as parents return to work, by providing basic needs and services like emergency food services, meal delivery, and financial assistance.

To find out more or to donate, visit the Corning Salvation Army fundraiser website.