BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Four weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Maureen Foos was finally able to go home.

Arnot Health shared this video of Foos being brought out of the Taylor Health through a parade of staff.

Maureen thanked the staff just before leaving saying “You’re the finest staff in the world. You all are so beautiful to me.”