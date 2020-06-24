Curly’s Chicken House, Tioga Downs give away 500 meals in two days

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Curly’s Chicken House in Elmira and Tioga Downs partnered to give away 500 meals to anyone who stopped by on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lines began hours before the event and the restaurant hit their daily limit after just half an hour into the giveaway.

Kristi Mertsock, owner of Curly’s Chicken House, said it was great to giveback to the community after they received support during the shutdown.

“This is just something small that we can giveback,” said Mertsock, who added that the community made sure the restaurant and its employees were taken care of when they were out of work.

The meals included a choice of white or dark meat, sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, Curly’s coleslaw, a dinner roll, and a butter cookie.