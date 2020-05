WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, (WETM) – Thomas A Edison High School is honoring the Class of 2020 with a senior photo gallery on the fence near the parking lot.

The photos were printed by the BOCES print shop with bookend signs saying We ❤️Our Seniors.

The project was funded by the District, the Class of 2020 and Project Graduation.

