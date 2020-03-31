Educational outlets for sudden homeschooling parents

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Since schools are closed from the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents might need educational outlets for their children.

A virtual resource for parents feeling the pressure of homeschooling is Kidsoutandabout.com.

This Rochester-based website has online classes, live virtual events and creative ways to keep your family sane during the pandemic.

Kids at home can be transported to the Cincinnati Zoo and meet new animals or travel to the Great Wall of China without leaving their computers.

The publisher of Kidsoutandabout.com, Debra Ross, said there’s even a specific place to go for parents new to homeschooling.

“So we have a brand new article, this is called, ‘Surprise! You’re homeschooling’ and this is tips and tricks for success in an emergency homeschooling situation,” said Ross. “Now every kidsoutandabout website has a section on homeschooling opportunities.”

Ross is a former homeschooler of two young adults.

She says making sure you have a routine during the day builds stability for kids to learn during these unprecedented times.