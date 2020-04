WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association and Elmira Heights Fire Department will be giving away a limited number of Easter hams to those in need.

The departments will have 70 hams and are taking reservations, but supplies are limited and you must live either in the 14903 zip code or in the Elmira Heights School District.

To reserve a ham call you can call 607-733-6580.