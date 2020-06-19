Eldridge Park reopening with a salute to graduates

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldridge Park will open its 2020 season with a “special salute” to high school graduates.

High school graduates may bring a poster-sized graduation photo of themselves to hang up around Eldridge Lake throughout the day on Saturday, June 27.

On Sunday, June 28 graduates are invited to parade around the lake at noon. A photo station will be set up on the park stage where graduates can pose for pictures with a congratulatory frame.

Free wristbands will be given to those high school graduates that will allow them to ride open attractions.

Social distancing is encouraged for those attending next weekend.