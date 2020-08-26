Elmira-Corning NAACP holding school supply giveaway, voter registration event

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP is holding a Back to School Celebration and school supply giveaway on Aug. 29 starting at 1 p.m. in the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Supplies will be available at the church on Sullivan Street until they are gone.

The Chemung County Democratic and Republican Committees will also be offering voter registration at the event.

The CDC guidelines will be enforced; therefore, everyone is required to wear a mask.

The celebration is supported by the Biella Foundation, Ray Curry, Wal-Mart, Pennsylvania Avenue UMC, and others.