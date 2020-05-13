Elmira DriveIn theater reopening on Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira DriveIn theater will be opening for the season on Friday, May 15 when phase one reopening begins.

The theater made the announcement on social media on Wednesday evening.

Drive-in theaters are one of the few New York businesses that can officially reopen in phase one. Businesses will be required to post safety rules for customers and employees during the pandemic.

A full line up of movies and times have not yet been made available. A schedule was shared online but when reached out the theater did not confirm those times were correct.

