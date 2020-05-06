Elmira Elks delivering Mother’s Day brunch to members

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Elks Lodge #62 was forced to cancel their annual Mother’s Day brunch, but they’re making sure all of their mothers will be honored this year.

“Of course with our lodge being closed this year at this time, we were very sad that we could not do an in house brunch, as we do every year,” said Heather Kosty, “so I just kinda thought of the idea of doing a door drop brunch.”

Mothers in the lodge and mothers of members will get a quiche, cake balls, candy, a carnation, and a homemade card with the annual Mother’s Day ritual.







“There’s no reason just because we can’t do it in our normal way that we can’t branch out and come up with different ideas of how to celebrate.”

Nora McDonell, a member of the lodge and the Kitchen Manager at Capabilities, will be preparing the quiche and cake balls, similar to the ones sold at ETCH in Elmira.

“A lot of moms have young kids at home who aren’t going to school and they’re being teachers and nurses and everything, so I think it’ll just be nice to put a smile on people’s faces.”

Volunteers will follow a schedule on Mother’s Day to pick up the presents and deliver them safely to about 45 homes.

The lodge’s annual Mother of the Year presentation will also be made over a Facebook Live on Mother’s Day.

“It’s a day of celebration, being a mom is a wonderful thing,” said Kosty.