ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Beginning on Monday, June 22, 2020, at noon, Blanford, Brand, Cypress, Grove, Hawthorn, and McKinnon parks and playgrounds will reopen in Elmira.

Eldridge Park will be open Saturday, June 20, 2020, for Mini Golf. Basketball hoops will not be reinstalled at this time due to orders from the Governor.

All of the above parks will be cleaned on a daily basis to adhere to the recommendation from the Governor’s Office.