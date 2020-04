WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An officer from the Elmira Police Department has made several dozen pieces of equipment local medical facilities and for his fellow officers.

The equipment consists of surgical mask bands to help alleviate the strain for healthcare workers wearing masks for their whole shift, and full masks with all the components.





Elmira Police Department Facebook page

All parts were donated and made by the officer using his personal 3D printer.

EPD wants to thank healthcare workers that work tirelessly on the front lines.