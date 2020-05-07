Empire Access offering free Wi-Fi hot spots for Athens Area School District students

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Empire Access is partnering with Athens Area School District to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the school district.

The hotspots will allow students without Internet access to continue their education through online learning while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wi-Fi access is now available at the three locations listed below. Families and students can reach out to the Athens Area School IT Support line at 570-882-6215 to obtain the Wi-Fi hot spot network name and password.

Bentley Creek Community Park – Berwick Turnpike in Gillett, PA

– Berwick Turnpike in Gillett, PA Empire/North Penn Gillett Office – 729 Schoolhouse Rd., Gillett, PA

– 729 Schoolhouse Rd., Gillett, PA Empire/North Penn Ulster Office – 3963 Ulster Rd., Ulster, PA

Empire Access is also offering two months of free Internet service to families with students who do not currently have Internet at home. There are no contracts required for this service, and installation is free. For more information or to sign up for this free Internet service, families can call 844-502-7089.

“We feel it’s an essential service for families with students without access to Internet at home. By offering free Wi-Fi service, it allows students to continue their education while away from school during this difficult time in our Country,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access.

“The Athens Area School District recently contacted Empire Access about the possibility of centralized wireless Access Points for some areas of our school district that are struggling with connectivity, where families could make a short trip to download and upload content. Empire has gone above and beyond our expectations by providing these services free of charge to our families at three locations within our district,” said Clint Nichols, Director of Information Technology at Athens Area School District. “We are very fortunate to work with great service providers like Empire Access”